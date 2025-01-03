Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 3rd 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
FONTANEZ, JOHN ALEXIS
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-01-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #13583, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: , Bond: #13583, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court:
- Sunscreening Devices – Rear Side Windows
- Status: , Bond: #13583, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court:
GOMEZ HERNANDEZ, FABIOLA
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-01-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #13582, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
WEBB, KAITLYN NEWMAN
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-01-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: , Bond: #13580, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RIZZI, CRIS ORION
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-01-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13579, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13579, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LAMPHEAR, AARON JOSEPH
Age: 46
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2025-01-02
Scheduled Release: 2025-01-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
OSBORN, MATTHEW LEE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-01-01
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13568, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Tail Lamps – License Plate Light (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13568, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Sunscreening Devices – Rear Side Windows (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13568, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13568, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.