Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 3rd 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



FONTANEZ, JOHN ALEXIS

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #13583, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: #13583, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court:

Sunscreening Devices – Rear Side Windows Status: , Bond: #13583, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court:







GOMEZ HERNANDEZ, FABIOLA

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #13582, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court





WEBB, KAITLYN NEWMAN

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE Status: , Bond: #13580, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





RIZZI, CRIS ORION

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #13579, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13579, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







LAMPHEAR, AARON JOSEPH

Age: 46 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-01-02 Scheduled Release: 2025-01-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court





OSBORN, MATTHEW LEE

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-01 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13568, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13568, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sunscreening Devices – Rear Side Windows (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13568, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13568, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

