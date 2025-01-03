Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 3rd 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


FONTANEZ, JOHN ALEXIS

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-01-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #13583, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court:
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: , Bond: #13583, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court:
  • Sunscreening Devices – Rear Side Windows
    • Status: , Bond: #13583, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court:



GOMEZ HERNANDEZ, FABIOLA

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-01-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #13582, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court


WEBB, KAITLYN NEWMAN

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-01-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE
    • Status: , Bond: #13580, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


RIZZI, CRIS ORION

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-01-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13579, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13579, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LAMPHEAR, AARON JOSEPH

Age: 46

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2025-01-02

Scheduled Release: 2025-01-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court


OSBORN, MATTHEW LEE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-01-01

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13568, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Tail Lamps – License Plate Light (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13568, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Sunscreening Devices – Rear Side Windows (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13568, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13568, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

