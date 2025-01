Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 4th 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13592, CASH OR SURETY, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court







GARCIA, KEVIN DANIEL

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13590, CASH OR SURETY, $568, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





ROBERTS, RILEY BRETT

Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-03 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Mirrors – Left Side Status: PENDING, Bond: #13591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BENNETT, MARC TAYLOR

Age: 28 Address: KEARNS, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-03 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13589, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13589, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13589, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







PEDLAR, DYLAN MICHAEL

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2025-01-03 Scheduled Release: 2025-01-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





POWELL, JOSHUA ALLEN

Age: 41 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2025-01-03 Scheduled Release: 2025-01-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





VILLEDA, SIRJERAL JUAN

Age: 28 Address: PROVO, UT Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-01-03 Scheduled Release: 2025-01-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





LEFEVRE, DANIEL AUSTIN

Age: 29 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2025-01-03 Released: 2025-01-03 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13586, CASH OR SURETY, $3000, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13587, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13588, CASH, $800, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT