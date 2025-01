Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 5th 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



KOME, TONY FA ATAU

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-04 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13593, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13593, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Operate Vehicle with Unsafe Equipment Status: PENDING, Bond: #13593, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13593, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-01-04 Released: 2025-01-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13592, CASH OR SURETY, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court