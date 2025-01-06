Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 6th 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



HARPER, MAEGAN MARY

Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-05 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #13597, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court







OROZCO OROZCO, JUAN ANTONIO

Age: 20 Address: LAMONT, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #13596, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #13596, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







GUERRA, JENNIFER ALEJANDRA

Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-01-05 Released: 2025-01-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13594, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13594, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court







ZAMAN, FARHAN

Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2025-01-05 Released: 2025-01-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13595, CASH OR SURETY, $760, Court: GR Municipal Court

