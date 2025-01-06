Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 6th 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
HARPER, MAEGAN MARY
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-01-05
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13597, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
OROZCO OROZCO, JUAN ANTONIO
Age: 20
Address: LAMONT, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-01-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13596, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13596, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GUERRA, JENNIFER ALEJANDRA
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2025-01-05
Released: 2025-01-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13594, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13594, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
ZAMAN, FARHAN
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2025-01-05
Released: 2025-01-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13595, CASH OR SURETY, $760, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.