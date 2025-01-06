Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 6th 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


HARPER, MAEGAN MARY

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-01-05

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13597, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



OROZCO OROZCO, JUAN ANTONIO

Age: 20

Address: LAMONT, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-01-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13596, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driver’s License – Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13596, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GUERRA, JENNIFER ALEJANDRA

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2025-01-05

Released: 2025-01-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13594, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13594, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



ZAMAN, FARHAN

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2025-01-05

Released: 2025-01-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

  • DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13595, CASH OR SURETY, $760, Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

