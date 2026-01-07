Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 7, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
WOODEN, KOMSAN TROY
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-01-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.