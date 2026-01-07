Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 7, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 7, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

WOODEN, KOMSAN TROY

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-01-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

