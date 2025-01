Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 7th 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



DUQUE, PABLO SIMPSON

Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13599, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13599, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







MARQUEZ RIOS, JOEL

Age: 45 Address: LAYTON, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-01-06 Arresting Agency: ICE





EUSEK, AUSTEN ANGELO

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-01-06 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-01-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13600, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13600, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13600, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT