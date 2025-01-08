Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 8th 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
ISAAC, ELIJAH TEZO
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2025-01-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
EHLICK, JACOB WILLIAM
Age: 27
Address: BILLINGS, MT
Booking Type: HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-01-07
Arresting Agency: WHP
- Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
COOK, CHEYENNE RENEE
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2025-01-0
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13603, CASH OR SURETY, $1109, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13603, CASH OR SURETY, $1109, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.