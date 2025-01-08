Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 8th 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


ISAAC, ELIJAH TEZO

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2025-01-07

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



EHLICK, JACOB WILLIAM

Age: 27

Address: BILLINGS, MT

Booking Type: HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-01-07

Arresting Agency: WHP

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



COOK, CHEYENNE RENEE

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2025-01-0

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13603, CASH OR SURETY, $1109, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13603, CASH OR SURETY, $1109, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

