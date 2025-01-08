Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 8th 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



ISAAC, ELIJAH TEZO

Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-01-07 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court







EHLICK, JACOB WILLIAM

Age: 27 Address: BILLINGS, MT Booking Type: HOLD Booking Date: 2025-01-07 Arresting Agency: WHP Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER







COOK, CHEYENNE RENEE

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-01-0 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13603, CASH OR SURETY, $1109, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13603, CASH OR SURETY, $1109, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

