Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 9th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



AREHART, KATHRYN MARIE

Age: 69 Address: GRANGER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-08 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #13606, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







REEVES, KEIMA MARIE

Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-01-08 Arresting Agency: GRPD Public Intoxication Status: , Bond: #13608, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court







CUDNEY, WYATT LEE

Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2025-01-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13607, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #13607, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13607, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT