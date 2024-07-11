Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 11th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 11th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

FRANKLIN, KRISTINE LEHUA

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12846, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN

Age: 62

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-07-10

Scheduled Release: 2024-07-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

