Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 11th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
FRANKLIN, KRISTINE LEHUA
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12846, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN
Age: 62
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-07-10
Scheduled Release: 2024-07-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court