Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 11th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

FRANKLIN, KRISTINE LEHUA

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12846, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN

Age: 62 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-07-10 Scheduled Release: 2024-07-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law