Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 12, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 12, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

DORSEY, NICOLE LEE

Age: 44

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

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Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-07-11

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Combination Alcohol & Drugs
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #17005, CASH OR SURETY, $975, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #17005, CASH OR SURETY, $975, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

DURAN, RANDY

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type:  PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-07-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #17006, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MCDONALD, JACOB BRADY

Age: 37

Address: FARR WEST, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-07-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #17007, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

JOHNSON, AARON JAMES

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-07-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #17008, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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