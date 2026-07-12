Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 12, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
DORSEY, NICOLE LEE
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-07-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Combination Alcohol & Drugs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #17005, CASH OR SURETY, $975, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
- Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #17005, CASH OR SURETY, $975, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
DURAN, RANDY
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-07-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #17006, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCDONALD, JACOB BRADY
Age: 37
Address: FARR WEST, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-07-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #17007, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
JOHNSON, AARON JAMES
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-07-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #17008, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.