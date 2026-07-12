Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 12, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

DORSEY, NICOLE LEE Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-07-11 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Combination Alcohol & Drugs Status: PENDING, Bond: #17005, CASH OR SURETY, $975, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) Status: PENDING, Bond: #17005, CASH OR SURETY, $975, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT



DURAN, RANDY Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-07-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #17006, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCDONALD, JACOB BRADY Age: 37 Address: FARR WEST, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-07-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #17007, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



JOHNSON, AARON JAMES Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-07-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #17008, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.