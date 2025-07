Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 12th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MORALES, FRANCISCO Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driver’s License – Required Status: , Bond: #14693, CASH, $400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: , Bond: #14693, CASH, $400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: , Bond: #14693, CASH, $400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





JOHNSON, TODD BRUCE Age: 56 Address: TETON VILLAGE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #14692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License Status: PENDING, Bond: #14692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #14692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





RODRIGUEZ RUIZ, FERNANDO Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14691, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





MINES, KRESTEN REIN Age: 19 Address: FARSON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #14689, CASH OR SURETY, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ICE, MADDOX BRANDON Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #14690, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #14690, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #14690, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HERNANDEZ, PAULINE NAMOKI Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14687, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SWEETS, MARCELLE LEE Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-11 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #14686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #14686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #14686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





CRAVEN, MATTHEW HAROLD Age: 59 Address: VERNAL, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-11 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14683, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #14683, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SIMPSON, MICHAEL WAYNE Age: 58 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-11 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14685, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





STEWART, KAYLA MARIE Age: 37 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Remand to Custody Status: PENDING, Bond: #14682, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HALSTEAD, ALICE IONE Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Attempt- Substantial Step (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14681, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14681, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14681, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





PEREZ, ALBERTO Age: 22 Address: VICTOR, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driver’s License – Required (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14679, CASH OR SURETY, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14679, CASH OR SURETY, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

No-Passing Zones – Obey Signs, Markings (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14679, CASH OR SURETY, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (6+ Mph Over) Hwy (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14679, CASH OR SURETY, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





TIPTON, BRANDON RALPH Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-07-11 Released: 2025-07-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14684, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



