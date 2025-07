Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 15th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



PEDROZA, ELIZABETH SAMANTHA Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2025-07-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO



HYMAS, BRETT Age: 64 Address: Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-14 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14701, CASH OR SURETY, $1490, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14701, CASH OR SURETY, $1490, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14701, CASH OR SURETY, $1490, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BARRERA, ERIK JOSEPH Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-14 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14702, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14702, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





LUBEGA, ARTHUR RODRICK Age: 29 Address: CENTENNIAL, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-15 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #14703, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #14703, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER W/ PASSENGER UND 12 YRS Status: PENDING, Bond: #14703, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.