Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 16th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

PENOFF, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PV)
  • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HAMPTON, CALVIN DONALD

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-16

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12862, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

