Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 16th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

PENOFF, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PV)

Status: PENDING, Bond: #12861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HAMPTON, CALVIN DONALD

Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-16 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12862, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law