Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 16th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
PENOFF, CHRISTOPHER DAVID
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAMPTON, CALVIN DONALD
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12862, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court