Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 16th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



CLAYTOR, BRITTANY ANN Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





COLLINS, CONNER ANTHONY Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14704, CASH OR SURETY, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14704, CASH OR SURETY, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14704, CASH OR SURETY, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14704, CASH OR SURETY, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14704, CASH OR SURETY, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.