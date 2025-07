Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 17th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



ADAMS, MARTIN JOSEPH Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Released Date: 2025-07-16 Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS Premises to be Clean and Orderly (WRNT FTA) Status: OR’D, Bond: #14328, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14329, CASH OR SURETY, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14329, CASH OR SURETY, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14329, CASH OR SURETY, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT C





JACOBSON, STEPHEN GREGORY Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14706, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #14706, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





HOWARD, TERESA Age: 54 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-16 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #14708, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.