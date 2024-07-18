Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 18th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CASE, JUSTIN ALLEN

Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-17 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12872, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12872, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YAGONG, DAVID MEALI ILI IAKAHI

Age: 30 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12869, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12870, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Theft of Services – > $1000 (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



OLSON, AUSTIN MICHAEL

Age: 23 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



BOTZ, MATTHEW ALLYN

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12866, CASH OR SURETY, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12866, CASH OR SURETY, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law