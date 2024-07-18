Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 18th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
CASE, JUSTIN ALLEN
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-17
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12872, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12872, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YAGONG, DAVID MEALI ILI IAKAHI
Age: 30
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12869, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12870, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Theft of Services – > $1000 (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
OLSON, AUSTIN MICHAEL
Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
BOTZ, MATTHEW ALLYN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12866, CASH OR SURETY, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12866, CASH OR SURETY, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court