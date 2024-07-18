Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 18th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CASE, JUSTIN ALLEN

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-17

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12872, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12872, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

YAGONG, DAVID MEALI ILI IAKAHI

Age: 30

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12869, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12870, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
  • Theft of Services – > $1000 (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

OLSON, AUSTIN MICHAEL

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

BOTZ, MATTHEW ALLYN

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12866, CASH OR SURETY, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12866, CASH OR SURETY, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

