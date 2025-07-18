Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 18th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



YOUNG, JODY DEAN Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-16

Released: 2025-07-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #14709, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #14709, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Posted Speed Limits – 31 to 40 Mph Over Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #14709, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.