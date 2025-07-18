Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 18th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 18th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


YOUNG, JODY DEAN

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-07-16
Released: 2025-07-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #14709, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #14709, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Posted Speed Limits – 31 to 40 Mph Over
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #14709, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Green River’s Dylan Archibald Competes at Impact Team Tennis Junior Nationals

Green River’s Dylan Archibald Competes at Impact Team Tennis Junior Nationals

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 17th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 17th, 2025

Sign up for Lemonade Day!

Sign up for Lemonade Day!

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 16th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 16th, 2025