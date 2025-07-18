Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 18th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
YOUNG, JODY DEAN
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-07-16
Released: 2025-07-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #14709, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #14709, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Posted Speed Limits – 31 to 40 Mph Over
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #14709, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.