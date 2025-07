Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 19th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



HUNT, MEGAN LEIGH Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14714, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #14714, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





MOUNT, MICHAEL BRANDON Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-19 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Burglary (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14718, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured Status: PENDING, Bond: #14718, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14718, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





TRUJILLO, LUSWIN ALEXANDER Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14719, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14719, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





PERICH, REUBEN JAMES Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #14717, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #14717, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





COPELAND, RICO NASHONNE Age: 45 Address: CORRY, PA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #14716, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





LORENTZEN, KEVIN WILLIAM Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2025-07-18 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





LEGARRETA, KEVIN CHARLES Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14715, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



