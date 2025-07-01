Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 1st, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BLOUNT, KRISTINA LEE Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-30 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14599, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FLETCHER, HEATHER LEE Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-30 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

AGUIRRE, KENNY EDUARDO Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14601, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.