Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 1st, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BLOUNT, KRISTINA LEE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-06-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14599, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FLETCHER, HEATHER LEE
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-06-30
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
AGUIRRE, KENNY EDUARDO
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-06-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14601, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14601, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SW
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.