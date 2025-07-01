Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 1st, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BLOUNT, KRISTINA LEE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-06-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14599, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FLETCHER, HEATHER LEE

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-06-30

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

AGUIRRE, KENNY EDUARDO

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-06-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14601, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14601, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SW

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

