Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 20th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MUSBACH, ZACHARY DOUGLAS
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-07-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14723, CASH OR SURETY, $610, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
PAYTON, BRITTANY MARIE
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-07-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14721, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
BYBEE, RYAN JAMES
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-07-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OSTDAHL, PRESLEE DAYLE
Age: 31
Address: GULFPORT, MS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-07-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.