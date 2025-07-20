Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 20th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MUSBACH, ZACHARY DOUGLAS Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-19 Arresting Agency: GRPD DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #14723, CASH OR SURETY, $610, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT





PAYTON, BRITTANY MARIE Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #14721, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT





BYBEE, RYAN JAMES Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-20 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





OSTDAHL, PRESLEE DAYLE Age: 31 Address: GULFPORT, MS Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.