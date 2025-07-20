Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 20th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


MUSBACH, ZACHARY DOUGLAS

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-07-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

  • DWUS
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14723, CASH OR SURETY, $610, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT


PAYTON, BRITTANY MARIE

Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-07-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14721, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT


BYBEE, RYAN JAMES

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-07-20

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


OSTDAHL, PRESLEE DAYLE

Age: 31

Address: GULFPORT, MS

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-07-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

