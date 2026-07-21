Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 21, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
FERGUSON, TRAVIS
Age: 41
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-07-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #17055, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEBLANC, AZERAL RANDY LOUIS
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-07-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
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- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #17053, CASH OR SURETY, $845, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Careless Driving 1st Off (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #17054, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.