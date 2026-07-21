Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 21, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

FERGUSON, TRAVIS Age: 41

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-07-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #17055, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEBLANC, AZERAL RANDY LOUIS Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-07-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Advertisement - Story continues below... Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #17053, CASH OR SURETY, $845, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #17054, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.