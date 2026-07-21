Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 21, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 21, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

FERGUSON, TRAVIS

Age: 41
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-07-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Simple Battery
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #17055, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LEBLANC, AZERAL RANDY LOUIS

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-07-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

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  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #17053, CASH OR SURETY, $845, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Careless Driving 1st Off (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #17054, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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