Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 21st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HERNANDEZ, JOHNNY JOE

Age: 59 Address: BROWNSVILLE, TX Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-19 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12881, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRAHAM, TONYA LEE

Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12888, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SWENSON, DESHAUN MALYKE

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #12889, CASH OR SURETY, $2100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12889, CASH OR SURETY, $2100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12889, CASH OR SURETY, $2100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DIAZ, ANGEL

Age: 27 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD

Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons – Any Licensed Establishment to Dispense Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #12887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROBINSON, KIM MERLIN

Age: 43 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12890, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #12890, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court



AQUILA, JOHNNY

Age: 51 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12886, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



Byrd, Daniel Deon

Age: 33 Address: Rock Springs, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12882, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COUR



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law