Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 21st, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



OLIVAS RODRIGUEZ, MAURICIO Age: 49 Address: Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-07-20 Arresting Agency: ICE Charges:



COATES, DIANE A Age: 74 Address: BELLEVUE, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #14728, CASH OR SURETY, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent (WRNT FTA) Status: , Bond: #14727, CASH, $2205, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MARTINEZ, JOHN ALBERT Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-19 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: , Bond: #14729, CASH OR SURETY, $850, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Improper Lane Usage Status: , Bond: #14729, CASH OR SURETY, $850, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT





COX, BRYAN EUGENE Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #14730, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ADAMS, MARTIN JOSEPH Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS,WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: , Bond: #14733, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 2ND+ OFFENSE Status: , Bond: #14733, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #14733, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: , Bond: #14734, CASH OR SURETY, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MEDINA, JERRY ANTHONY Age: 48 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #14731, CASH OR SURETY, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #14731, CASH OR SURETY, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #14731, CASH OR SURETY, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: , Bond: #14731, CASH OR SURETY, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: , Bond: #14732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.