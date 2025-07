Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 22, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



FORD, BILLY JACK MACE WHITEWOLF Age: 32 Address: GREELEY, CO Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14738, CASH OR SURETY, $730, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14738, CASH OR SURETY, $730, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14738, CASH OR SURETY, $730, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





BANICESCU, ALBERTO Age: 27 Address: JACKSON, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-07-21 Arresting Agency: ICE



GALICIA LEON, MIGUEL Age: 26 Address: JACKSON, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-07-21 Arresting Agency: ICE



ARANDA PINA, JOSE BIDAL Age: 62 Address: JACKSON, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-07-21 Arresting Agency: ICE



BUSH, ALEXANDER JORDAN Age: 39 Address: EL PRADO, NM Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ARANCIBIA, MONIQUE LORAINE Age: 29 Address: EL PRADO, NM Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14736, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14736, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SALAYANDIA REYES, SERGIO Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-07-21 Arresting Agency: ICE



SALAYANDIA REYES, ROSENDO REYES Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-07-21 Arresting Agency: ICE



DINSMORE, MAGIC STAR MARK Age: 51 Address: CHALLIS, ID Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-07-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.