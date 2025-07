Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 23, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



FAZIO, HANNAH MICHELE Age: 20 Address: SPOKANE, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-22 Arresting Agency: GSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #14739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC Status: PENDING, Bond: #14739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SNYDER, PRESLEY STEPHENS Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC Booking Date: 2025-07-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





FORD, BILLY JACK MACE WHITEWOLF Age: 32 Address: THORTON, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14738, CASH OR SURETY, $730, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14738, CASH OR SURETY, $730, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





ALFARO, JOSE CRUZ Age: 43 Address: LYMAN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14741, CASH, $460, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



