Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 23rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

COTE, MURRAY JASON

Age: 30 Address: OGDEN, UT Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #12893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BECK, SHANA CECILA

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR ANOTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2024-07-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



HOUSTON, ROBERT NEIL

Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP Booking Date: 2024-07-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



LOPEZ CANO, JOEL

Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12891, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



PACKER, LEVI DIEZEL

Age: 21 Address: CALDWELL, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Stalking – Surveillance (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12896, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



COLWELL, JONATHAN LAYNE

Age: 48 Address: MAMCHAC, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-22 Arresting Agency: WHP

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #12897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRICE, DALTON LOUIS

Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #12892, CASH OR SURETY, $1360, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #12892, CASH OR SURETY, $1360, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of la