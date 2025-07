Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 24, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



GILES, JORDAN KAY Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-25 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14751, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #14751, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Flashing Signals – Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #14751, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





WAKEFIELD, TYLER CHRISTEN Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR ANOTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2025-07-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Violation of Order of Protection, 3 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER





BARRANCO CASTRO, JUAN Age: 56 Address: Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-07-24 Arresting Agency: ICE



DIMAS ROSAS, JESUS Age: 19 Address: Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-07-24 Arresting Agency: ICE



WON, JONG Age: 26 Address: Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-07-24 Arresting Agency: ICE



RADER, TRISTEN Age: 26 Address: Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-07-24 Arresting Agency: NWS



PEREZ CORDON, FERGEL HOSVANI Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-07-24 Arresting Agency: ICE



RUIZ, JESUS OCTAVIO Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14750, CASH OR SURETY, $2845, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14750, CASH OR SURETY, $2845, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14750, CASH OR SURETY, $2845, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #14750, CASH OR SURETY, $2845, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14750, CASH OR SURETY, $2845, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.