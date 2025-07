Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 26, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MEEDS, DECLAN RAY Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-26 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #14759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #14759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BINGHAM, AVERY LEESHANE Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-25 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUS (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14757, CASH OR SURETY, $1200, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14758, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14758, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BATOZHARGALOV, BAIR Age: 30 Address: SEATTLE, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-25 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Violation of Commercial Veh Act, 7 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #14756, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





TANGEMAN, DILLAN MAXWELL Age: 27 Address: LINCOLN, NE Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14754, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Simple Battery (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14755, CASH OR SURETY, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





WILSON, TREVOR GAGE Age: 26 Address: LINCOLN, NE Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14752, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Simple Battery, 2 counts (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14753, CASH OR SURETY, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.