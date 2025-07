Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 27, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



CASSIDY ANDERSON, DENISE ALYSON Age: 57 Address: HUDSON, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-26 Released: 2025-07-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #14764, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HOLGATE, RAINE MICHELLE Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-26 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #14767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ESPITIA, EDWIN URZUA Age: 31 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #14761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #14761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





PENMAN, TYLER JAY Age: 42 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-26 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #14768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MCLEAN, JOSHUA JAMES Age: 44 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14765, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





NIELSEN OTERO, LANA ELIZABETH Age: 42 Address: FORT COLLINS, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-26 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14766, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





YOC LOPEZ, MISTY DAWN Age: 35 Address: LAYTON, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #14762, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #14762, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14762, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Color of Lighting Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #14762, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #14762, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14762, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BOUNDS, MORGAN FAITH Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14760, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #14760, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



