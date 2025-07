Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 28, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



CAMPER, DENISE JARET Age: 29 Address: SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-28 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #14777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA Age: 48 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-27 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14776, CASH OR SURETY, $2950, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14776, CASH OR SURETY, $2950, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14776, CASH OR SURETY, $2950, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #14776, CASH OR SURETY, $2950, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14776, CASH OR SURETY, $2950, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





LEGARRETA, CASIANA EMMA Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-27 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14775, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14775, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HANSEN, ERICA ANN Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14774, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT





FLANDERS, WILLIAM LAWRENCE Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14773, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14773, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14773, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





JOHNSON, MATTHEW JAMES Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14769, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





PACHECO, MARIE BERNICE Age: 60 Address: PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Simple Assault (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14770, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14771, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





WEBER, LAURA OLGA Age: 38 Address: N/A, GA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-27 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14772, CASH OR SURETY, $975, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #14772, CASH OR SURETY, $975, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14772, CASH OR SURETY, $975, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT



