Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 29, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



VENTURA, HECTOR ARMANDO Age: 22 Address: ALPINE, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-07-28 Arresting Agency: ICE



LEWIS, PATRICIA MICHELLE Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCEED Booking Date: 2025-07-28 Scheduled Release: 2026-01-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #14778, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







WELLS, SHAWN WAYNE Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-07-28 Released: 2025-07-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #14781, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #14781, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





GUFFEY, JESSICA SHANNON Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.