Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 29th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BLACK, ERIN ALEXIS

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12912, CASH OR SURETY, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Sign Status: PENDING, Bond: #12912, CASH OR SURETY, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MALONE, GARLAND RAY

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12915, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



WARNER, HARLEY

Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12916, CASH OR SURETY, $580, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12916, CASH OR SURETY, $580, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GONZALEZ LABRADO, HECTOR SAUL

Age: 28 Address: LONGMONT, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE Status: , Bond: #12914, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12914, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12914, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of la