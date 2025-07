Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 2nd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GOURNEAU, STACEY LYNN Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #14609, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #14609, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14610, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER



SHARP, CALEB Age: 30 Address: SHERWOOD, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-02 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked) Status: , Bond: , Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT



PORTILLO, MARIO SALOMON Age: 50 Address: BRIGHTON, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-02 Arresting Agency: DCI Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #14608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: , Bond: #14608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court:



MATTINSON, TREVOR AUSTIN Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-01 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: , Bond: #14607, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARR, KAYLEE LYNN Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-01 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MEANS, BRITNEY MARIE Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14605, CASH OR SURETY, $360, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



GARWOOD, MATTHEW ERIC Age: 47 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14604, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SOLTMAN, MALACHI MICHEAL Age: 19 Address: LARAMIE, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2025-07-01 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



DELGADO, BENITO Age: 42 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-07-01 Arresting Agency: ICE Charges: ICE Hold

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.