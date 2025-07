Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 30, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



CHACON, JEANNIE LYNN Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-28 Released: 2025-07-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14788, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



WEEDEN, JASON WAYNE Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14786, CASH OR SURETY, $460, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14787, CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







LEGARRETA, CASIANA EMMA Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-29 Released: 2025-07-29 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14789, CASH OR SURETY, $225, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT







LINN, AMANDA MARIE Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14790, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.