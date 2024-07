Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 30th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HERNANDEZ, MELVIN DAVID

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-29 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12917, CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #12917, CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Notice Require of Driver Status: PENDING, Bond: #12917, CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Required Safe Mechanical Condition Status: PENDING, Bond: #12917, CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #12917, CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12917, CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #12917, CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DEMOREST, LYSANDRA FRANCHON

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-07-29 Scheduled Release: 2024-08-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL

Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-29 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12919, CASH OR SURETY, $300, Court: GR Municipal Court



BEARCLOUD, BRYCE BOUVIER

Age: 34 Address: SACRAMENTO, CA Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-07-29 Arresting Agency: NWS

THOMPSON, DEXTER

Age: 40 Address: SUMNER, NE Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-07-29 Arresting Agency: NWS

HAMBLIN, LAKAYA MYKELLE

Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-29 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12920, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GROVIER, BRANDAN DAVID

Age: 36 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12921, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12922, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12922, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LADNIER, ZACHARY CHARLES

Age: 24 Adress: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #12923, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of la