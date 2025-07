Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 31, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



LEWIS, NEIL RUSSELL Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







WARR, BRITNEY KAY Age: 36 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-30 Released: 2025-07-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: SHOPLIFTING UND $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14799, CASH, $185, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14800, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







PETERSON, BRIDGET MARIE Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14796, CASH OR SURETY, $320, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14796, CASH OR SURETY, $320, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



SALA, BRANDON LEE Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14792, CASH OR SURETY, $310, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14791, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14791, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WOODY, CHRISTOPHER T Age: 50 Address: BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-31 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #14801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SERVEY, SLADE JAMES Age: 19 Address: LYMAN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14797, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT







KRETZLER, BRIAN EDWARD Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14793, CASH OR SURETY, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







GALLEGOS, GREGORY KYLE Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14795, CASH OR SURETY, $620, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Unlawful Possession of Alcohol by Minor Status: PENDING, Bond: #14795, CASH OR SURETY, $620, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT









VAUGHN, HELEN VIRGINIA Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14798, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







PETIT PIMENTEL, ENEUDO LUIS Age: 53 Address: AURORA, CO Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-07-30 Arresting Agency: ICE





LEMUS VASQUEZ, JUAN CARLOS Age: 30 Address: MAGNA, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-07-30 Arresting Agency: ICE





VENTURA, HECTOR ARMANDO Age: 22 Address: ALPINE, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-07-30 Arresting Agency: ICE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.