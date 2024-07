Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 3rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





BAUER, MORGAN RENAE

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #12819, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court







BECKMAN, KYLIE A

ge: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #12823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







WALLACE, DEVIN JAMES

Age: 36 Address: MISSION VIEJO, CA Booking: 2024-07-02 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #12821, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #12820, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT











PEDERSEN, ANDREW ENOCH

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2024-07-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12818, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court













FAHRNKOPF, SARA JUNE

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-07-01 Scheduled Release: 2025-06-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #12817, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court













GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-07-01 Scheduled Release: 2024-07-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law