Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 3rd, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ANDERSON, TIFFANY EVE Age: 50 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-02 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #14630, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #14630, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Observe Signs or Markers Status: PENDING, Bond: #14630, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WATTS, ROBERT ANDREW Age: 50 Address: SUPERIOR, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-02 Arresting Agency: DCI Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 4 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KIEHM, LOUIS JULE Age: 69 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14629, CASH OR SURETY, $420, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure Status: PENDING, Bond: #14629, CASH OR SURETY, $420, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



CLEVELAND, COLTON RAY Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2025-07-02 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14627, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



BYBEE, RYAN JAMES Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14619, CASH, $350, Court: OTHER

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14620, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FRANKLIN, KRISTINE LEHUA Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14623, CASH, $2500, Court: OTHER



SCROGHAM, RAYMOND CURTIS Age: 47 Address: GILLETTE DR, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Simple Battery (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14624, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MIZELL, KAYIN HUNTER Age: 25 Address: EDMAN, OK Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Burglary (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



MORRIS, DANIELLE LYNN Age: 43 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-02 Arresting Agency: DCI Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 5 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #14612, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #14612, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



AGEE, CAMERON JUSTIN Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-02 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14621, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers-Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #14611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #14611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #14611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Obedience to Traffic-Control Device Status: PENDING, Bond: #14611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Entering or Crossing Roadway Status: PENDING, Bond: #14611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #14611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #14611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #14611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #14611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILLIAMS, ELIJAH TYRI Age: 24 Address: POWDER SPRINGS, GA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.