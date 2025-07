Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 4th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

FELTNER, CHASE Age: 27 Address: COMMERCE CITY, CO Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-03 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14641, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14641, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14641, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #14641, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: PASSENGER OVER 12 YRS Status: PENDING, Bond: #14641, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MONTANO, ANTONIO TOMAZ Age: 27 Address: KEYSTONE, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-03 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: PASSENGER OVER 12 YRS Status: PENDING, Bond: #14640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CHASE, CAYDEN DANIEL Age: 23 Address: DENVER, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-03 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14639, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14639, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles – 2+ Lanes Status: PENDING, Bond: #14639, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Restricted License – Violations Status: PENDING, Bond: #14639, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LOYA, ENRIQUE Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14638, CASH OR SURETY, $320, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14638, CASH OR SURETY, $320, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



REEVES, WILLIAM GREGORY Age: 53 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2025-07-03 Scheduled Release: 2025-07-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT



WILLIS, KRISTY LYNN Age: 46 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-03 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARTFORD, DAVIDE DANIEL Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #14635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



ROSALES, JEFFREY ALFREDO Age: 36 Address: SAN FRANCISCO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14636, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



STEWART, KAYLA MARIE Age: 37 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OSBORN, MATTHEW LEE Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14633, CASH OR SURETY, $80000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PASBORG, RYAN JOSEPH Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-04 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #14642, CASH OR SURETY, $610, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.