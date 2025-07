Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 5th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

DRANEY, NATHAN KENT Age: 43 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-04 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ZEKAN, MINDILYN ELIZABETH Age: 46 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-04 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #14644, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CORDOBA SANTOS, DIMAS Age: 29 Address: SALK LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-04 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #14643, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #14643, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14643, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.