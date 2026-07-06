Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 6, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 6, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CROY, BRADLEY JAMES

Age: 52

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

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Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-07-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – FTA (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16984, CASH, $460, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

SALAS MACHADO, EBELARDO

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-07-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Turning Movements and Signals-Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16985, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16985, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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