Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 6, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CROY, BRADLEY JAMES Age: 52 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-07-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Contempt of Court – FTA (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16984, CASH, $460, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



SALAS MACHADO, EBELARDO Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-07-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Turning Movements and Signals-Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #16985, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16985, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.