Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 6, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
CROY, BRADLEY JAMES
Age: 52
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
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Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-07-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – FTA (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16984, CASH, $460, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
SALAS MACHADO, EBELARDO
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-07-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Turning Movements and Signals-Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16985, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16985, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.