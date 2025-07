Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 6th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GARCIA, KEVIN DANIEL Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-05 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #14646, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #14646, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14646, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #14646, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NARVAEZ VEGA, PEDRO VEGA Age: 21 Address: WILMINGTON, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-05 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #14648, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #14648, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Mirrors – Additional Status: PENDING, Bond: #14648, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #14648, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #14648, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #14648, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROWN, STEVIE Age: 64 Address: ALAMOSA, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

BINDER, KALE Age: 23 Address: EDEN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-06 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #14656, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GAZDIK, NORMAN DEAN Age: 62 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: THEFT: USE OR DISPOSE – UND $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #14657, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #14657, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14657, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14657, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DIRKX, TERESA FRANCES Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14654, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WERTZ, ZACHARY PAUL Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14655, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14655, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14655, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NARVAEZ VEGA, EDGAR Age: 22 Address: WILMINGTON, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 4 counts Status: , Bond: #14653, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #14653, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court:



AMMONS, CHAVEZ MONTEL Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



UGARTE NIOLA, IRIS MELL Age: 23 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-05 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #14651, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #14651, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #14651, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #14651, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OLINA ZUNIGA, MARVIN Age: 41 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14650, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GONZALES, MARTIN IVAN ge: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-07-05 Scheduled Release: 2025-08-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.