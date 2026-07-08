Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 8, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MERINO MARROQUIN, NOEL APARACIO Age: 28 Address: Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2026-07-07 Arresting Agency: ICE Charges:

MICHAELSON, DALTON TIMOTHY Age: 28 Address: EDN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-07-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: , Bond: #16989, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.