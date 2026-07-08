Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 8, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MERINO MARROQUIN, NOEL APARACIO
Age: 28
Address:
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Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-07-07
Arresting Agency: ICE
Charges:
MICHAELSON, DALTON TIMOTHY
Age: 28
Address: EDN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-07-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: , Bond: #16989, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.