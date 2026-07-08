Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 8, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 8, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MERINO MARROQUIN, NOEL APARACIO

Age: 28

Address: 

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Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-07-07

Arresting Agency: ICE

Charges:

MICHAELSON, DALTON TIMOTHY

Age: 28

Address: EDN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-07-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: , Bond: #16989, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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