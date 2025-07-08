Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 8th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



CALVERT, CHELSEA RENAE Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Turning Movements and Signals – Safely Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





KNIGHT, JONATHAN Age: 40 Address: MCMINNVILLE, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-07 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





TROLIN, ARNOLD ALVIN Age: 55 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #14664, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





JETMORE, JESSE DONALD Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-07-07 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14662, CASH OR SURETY, $835, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #14662, CASH OR SURETY, $835, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.