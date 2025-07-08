Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 8th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


CALVERT, CHELSEA RENAE

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-07-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Turning Movements and Signals – Safely
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT


KNIGHT, JONATHAN

Age: 40

Address: MCMINNVILLE, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-07-07

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


TROLIN, ARNOLD ALVIN

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-07-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #14664, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT


JETMORE, JESSE DONALD

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-07-07

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14662, CASH OR SURETY, $835, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
  • DWUS
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14662, CASH OR SURETY, $835, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

