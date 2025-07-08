Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 8th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
CALVERT, CHELSEA RENAE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-07-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Turning Movements and Signals – Safely
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
KNIGHT, JONATHAN
Age: 40
Address: MCMINNVILLE, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-07-07
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TROLIN, ARNOLD ALVIN
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-07-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #14664, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
JETMORE, JESSE DONALD
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-07-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14662, CASH OR SURETY, $835, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14662, CASH OR SURETY, $835, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.