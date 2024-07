Sweetwater County Arrest Report for July 9th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





BIRDWELL, CODY

Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #12842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #12842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize Status: PENDING, Bond: #12842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WOODARD III, ALMERT

Age: 33 Address: HUMBLE, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-07-08 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VELASQUEZ LOPEZ, FREDDIE

Age: 47 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-07-08 Arresting Agency: ICE

VILLA RIOS, JESUS

Age: 29 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-07-08 Arresting Agency: ICE

BRUDER, AMANDA LEE

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-07-08 Scheduled Release: 2024-07-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law