Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 11th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MONDRAGON, CRISS EDWARD

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2024-06-10 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: #12714, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





FAJARDO, BENNY LEE

Age: 37 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12715, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law