Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 11th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MONDRAGON, CRISS EDWARD
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-06-10
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: , Bond: #12714, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
FAJARDO, BENNY LEE
Age: 37
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12715, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER