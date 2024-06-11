Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 11th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


MONDRAGON, CRISS EDWARD

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-06-10

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: , Bond: #12714, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE


FAJARDO, BENNY LEE

Age: 37

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12715, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

