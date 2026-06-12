Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 12, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BITAH, MATTHEW ARNOLD
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-06-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16853, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
FITCH, JONATHAN BARTON
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-06-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
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- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16847, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.