Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 12, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 12, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BITAH, MATTHEW ARNOLD

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-06-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000
  • Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16853, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense

FITCH, JONATHAN BARTON

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-06-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

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  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16847, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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