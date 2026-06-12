Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 12, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BITAH, MATTHEW ARNOLD Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-06-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Theft – > $1000

Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16853, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense

FITCH, JONATHAN BARTON Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-06-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Advertisement - Story continues below... Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16847, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.