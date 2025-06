Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 12th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

YARBER, LAMAR MAURICE Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14491, CASH OR SURETY, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BURTON, NATHAN THOAMS Age: 47 Address: BRIGHTON, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14494, CASH OR SURETY, $370, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #14494, CASH OR SURETY, $370, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





TORRES, OSCAR MARTIN Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #14489, CASH OR SURETY, $1570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14489, CASH OR SURETY, $1570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14489, CASH OR SURETY, $1570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





LEMACKS, DOROTHY HOPE Age: 58 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #14492, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





NEWSOME, DONOVIN LEE Age: 40 Address: DAYTON, OH Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #14493, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SAIN, JOSHUA LANE Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-11 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Exceed 20 MPH in School Zone 6 or more Status: PENDING, Bond: #14495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #14495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.