Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 13th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BENNETT, JOSEPH STEVEN

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-06-12

Released: 2025-06-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14496, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14497, CASH, $750, Court: OTHER

PALOMO, MARCKO

Age: 30

Address: DAVEN PORT, FL

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2025-06-12

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14502, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

