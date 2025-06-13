Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 13th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BENNETT, JOSEPH STEVEN
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-06-12
Released: 2025-06-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14496, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14497, CASH, $750, Court: OTHER
PALOMO, MARCKO
Age: 30
Address: DAVEN PORT, FL
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2025-06-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14502, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.