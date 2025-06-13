Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 13th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BENNETT, JOSEPH STEVEN Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-06-12 Released: 2025-06-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14496, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14497, CASH, $750, Court: OTHER



PALOMO, MARCKO Age: 30 Address: DAVEN PORT, FL Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2025-06-12 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14502, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.