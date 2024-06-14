Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 14th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 14th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


LIBERATORE, KRISTINA MARIE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT


QUICKENDEN, BRENT BARRY

Age: 58

Address: ROCK SPIRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2024-06-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Remand to Custody (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT


MCCORMICK, MICHAEL ADAM

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12730, CASH OR SURETY, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

Related Articles

Texas Man Indicted for Selling Illegal Firearms While in Prison

Texas Man Indicted for Selling Illegal Firearms While in Prison

Capture Timeless Moments: Senior, Family, and Pet Photography with Donna Maynard

Capture Timeless Moments: Senior, Family, and Pet Photography with Donna Maynard

2024 Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Returns with Eclectic Lineup, Family-Friendly Vibes

2024 Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Returns with Eclectic Lineup, Family-Friendly Vibes

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 13th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 13th, 2024