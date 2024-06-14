Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 14th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



LIBERATORE, KRISTINA MARIE

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT





QUICKENDEN, BRENT BARRY

Age: 58 Address: ROCK SPIRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP Booking Date: 2024-06-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Remand to Custody (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT





MCCORMICK, MICHAEL ADAM

Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-06-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12730, CASH OR SURETY, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law