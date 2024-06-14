Sweetwater County Arrest Report for June 14th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
LIBERATORE, KRISTINA MARIE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
QUICKENDEN, BRENT BARRY
Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPIRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2024-06-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
MCCORMICK, MICHAEL ADAM
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12730, CASH OR SURETY, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court